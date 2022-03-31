Michael E. Yonker Sells 1,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE VAC opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.