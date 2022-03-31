Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

