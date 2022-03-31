Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 2,977 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Z opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.