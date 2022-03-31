RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RLI will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.