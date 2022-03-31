Donald Wayne Sells 1,817 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44.

Quanta Services stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.08 and a 12-month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

