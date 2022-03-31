Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 104.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $22.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

