Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

