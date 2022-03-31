SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.29 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

