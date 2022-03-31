PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

