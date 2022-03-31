Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.