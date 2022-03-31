Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

