StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.