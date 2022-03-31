StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
