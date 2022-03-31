StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.