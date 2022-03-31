McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.18. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

