NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 701 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $505.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.71 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

