Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.