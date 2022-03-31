NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

