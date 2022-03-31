NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $359.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

