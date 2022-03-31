NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $696.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $504.05 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

