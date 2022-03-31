Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 229.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

