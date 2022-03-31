Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

M opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

