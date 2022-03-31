Stride (NYSE:LRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

