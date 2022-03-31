Stride (NYSE:LRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
