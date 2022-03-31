Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

