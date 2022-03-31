Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE IPI opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

