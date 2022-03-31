Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.