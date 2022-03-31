Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.