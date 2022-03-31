Strs Ohio Buys 1,400 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

