Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 126.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMP opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $965.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

