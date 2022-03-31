Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

