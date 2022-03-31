AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.99) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

AZN stock opened at £102.06 ($133.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company has a market capitalization of £158.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.67. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a 12 month high of £102.40 ($134.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,009.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,776.36.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

