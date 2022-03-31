The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

