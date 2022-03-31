Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.