VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

