Lincoln National Corp Invests $206,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.