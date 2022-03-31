M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $172.26 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

