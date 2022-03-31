Head to Head Analysis: VerifyMe (VRME) and Its Peers

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VerifyMe to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $870,000.00 $3.61 million 7.73 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.70

VerifyMe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 95 382 335 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given VerifyMe’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 416.61% 19.46% 18.98% VerifyMe Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s rivals have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe rivals beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

