LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.12 and last traded at $110.12. 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.64.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.
In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
