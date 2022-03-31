LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.12 and last traded at $110.12. 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

