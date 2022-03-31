Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

