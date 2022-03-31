Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 6.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $97.97. 1,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,418. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trupanion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

