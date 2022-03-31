JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 18,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,495,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

