Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 205,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

