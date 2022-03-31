StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $160.47. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

