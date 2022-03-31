IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 16,772 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

