IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 16,772 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

