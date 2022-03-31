Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,373 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

