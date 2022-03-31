Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

