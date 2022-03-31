Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $311.32 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

