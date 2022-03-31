BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $338,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 217.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 225,204 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

