Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 18,636 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.