Reviewing Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus price target of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.80% 38.51% 20.61% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 15.39 $319.80 million $3.80 43.10 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

