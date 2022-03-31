Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,015 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $275.37 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.90.

