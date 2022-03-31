Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.
Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.64.
Aluminum Co. of China Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
